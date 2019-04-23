Never let a dead car battery or phone strand you w/ a portable jump starter for $52.50 (Reg. $70)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 800A/18000mAh Portable Battery & Car Jump Starter for $52.49 shipped when you use the code GW557RLI at checkout. Normally $70, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With the ability to jump-start a vehicle with up to a 7.0L gas engine, this is a must-have for road trips. Plus, if you don’t need a jump-start, it acts as a portable battery to recharge your electronics like a phone or tablet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly way to power up when on-the-go, check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. We’ve got wireless chargers, portable batteries, and more for you to browse through.

Be sure to keep your portable jump starter safe and ready to go by picking up the GOOLOO Portable EVA Travel Carrying Protective Case for $11 Prime shipped. It’ll keep your jump starter always ready to roll, and from getting damaged while rolling around in the floor of your vehicle.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:

Super Safe– Equipped with 8 protections for safer use.

Multifunction jump starter with 800A peak current for 12V car battery .

18,000mAh External Battery Charger with Quick Charge – Equipped with QC3.0 Output, this battery jump starter can fully charge your cellphones, tablets, kindle and other devices at lightning speed.

Bright LED Flashlight: It is built-in LED flashlight with Strobe functions and SOS for emergency situations.

12V/10A Output – It can power your auto products like the tire inflator and car refrigerator, the cigarette lighter is not included.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!