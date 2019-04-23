Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand $35, more

Amazon is currently offering iOttie iON 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand in three colorwares for $34.92 shipped. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W charging speeds, but also 7.5Q. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 170 shoppers.

If you’re looking for a less premium way to wirelessly power your phone, we spotted Anker’s PowerPort Wireless Qi Charging Pad for $14. There are also plenty of other more affordable options at Amazon, like CHOETECH’s 5W charging pad.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The iON Wireless fast charger stand integrates the power of Qi wireless fast charging technology with an angled design ideal for viewing content at home or in the office. The wireless fast charger for Samsung or iPhone allows you to charge conveniently without cords by simply resting the device against the anti-slip pad. The design of the wireless phone charger features two Qi coils allow for wireless charging in portrait or landscape mode. The iON Wireless Qi charger Stand is designed with a 65 degree tilt that allows for viewing content or notifications while charging wirelessly at home or in the office.

