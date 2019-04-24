You may not know this, but Amazon is the exclusive home to hundreds of products. From Tesla toys to Shark Tank hits, there’s something for everyone on the Amazon Exclusive storefront. There are also rotating deals throughout the day across every product category. So if you’re looking for a new gift idea, or simply can’t find a product anywhere else, chances are that it may be on the Amazon Exclusive store. Head below for our favorite products you won’t find anywhere else but Amazon.
The Amazon Exclusive storefront does have that certain as seen on TV vibe to it, but wading through the listings can reveal some pretty cool products. And there’s more than home goods and tech here. You’ll even find Amazon Exclusive foods and clothing. Without further ado, here are our top picks.
EverRatchet – Ratcheting Keychain Tool
Multi-tools are always hit, whether as a gift or for yourself. And while there are plenty of great options out there, the EverRatchet takes it to a whole new level as the world’s first ratchet keychain tool. It comes equipped with a 1/4-inch ratchet, fire flint, scraper, 7 wrenches, bottle & box opener and more. You’ll miss out on the traditional knife, but the overall functionality is undeniable in such a small footprint.
Bedtime Bulb Low-Blue Light Bulb
Philips Hue. Lifx. You know the major players in the smart home lighting game. While this bulb may lack the Siri control we’ve all come to love, it delivers with other unique features. You see, bedtime should be greeted with soothing lights. The problem is, we’re always looking at our devices, which can cause a myriad of problems. The Bedtime Bulb solves those issues by “promote relaxation and quality sleep” before going to bed. The soothing colors help cut down on sleep-disturbing issues and help you find that dreamland you’ve been longing for. Reviews are positive, telling us this bulb may be worth a shot.
These Cards Will Get You Drunk
Amazon is home to a number of popular card games. This includes These Cards Will Get You Drunk. This adult drinking game simplifies the madness and adds competition to the mix to lighten up any party. It’s a big-time favorite amongst Amazon customers with over 400 leaving a 4.4/5 star rating.
Tesla Diecast Model S P100D
Want to own a Tesla? Well, this may be your best bet. While Elon can’t decide what prices he should settle on for the real life versions, you can grab a diecast model via Amazon. It’s pricey for sure, but the 1:18 scale version is sure to be a hit with any Tesla fan in your life.
FlexxiCam Universal Baby Camera Mount
If you have a baby, you know that mounting that nursery cam can be a real pain. Thankfully the Flexxicam mount solves those problems with a unique bendable arm design that puts your camera of preference just about anywhere. This is ideal for keeping the camera out of your little one’s reach, but also catching the right angle to make sure they are safe. It’s also an Amazon hit, with 360+ reviewers leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.
