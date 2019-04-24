Multi-tools are always hit, whether as a gift or for yourself. And while there are plenty of great options out there, the EverRatchet takes it to a whole new level as the world’s first ratchet keychain tool. It comes equipped with a 1/4-inch ratchet, fire flint, scraper, 7 wrenches, bottle & box opener and more. You’ll miss out on the traditional knife, but the overall functionality is undeniable in such a small footprint.

Philips Hue. Lifx. You know the major players in the smart home lighting game. While this bulb may lack the Siri control we’ve all come to love, it delivers with other unique features. You see, bedtime should be greeted with soothing lights. The problem is, we’re always looking at our devices, which can cause a myriad of problems. The Bedtime Bulb solves those issues by “promote relaxation and quality sleep” before going to bed. The soothing colors help cut down on sleep-disturbing issues and help you find that dreamland you’ve been longing for. Reviews are positive, telling us this bulb may be worth a shot.

Amazon is home to a number of popular card games. This includes These Cards Will Get You Drunk. This adult drinking game simplifies the madness and adds competition to the mix to lighten up any party. It’s a big-time favorite amongst Amazon customers with over 400 leaving a 4.4/5 star rating.