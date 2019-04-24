Mpow’s ANC H5 Wireless Headphones hit all-time low at $34 shipped (Reg. $45+)

- Apr. 24th 2019 8:55 am ET

Patozon (99% positive feedback from 220,000) via Amazon offers the Mpow H5 Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphones for $33.79 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code MPOW143D is applied during checkout. That’s down $12 from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ditch the Bose price tag and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly wireless headphones that feature active noise cancellation, 30 hours of playtime and dual 40mm drivers. 90-degree swiveling earcups and a foldable design keep this pair of cans ready for any adventure. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prefer earbuds? Mpow’s Flame wireless in-ears offer a sporty design for nearly 50% less than today’s featured deal. Notable features include nine hours of battery life, a sweatproof design and bundled eartips for just the right fit.

Mpow H5 ANC Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Active Noise Cancelling Technology — Mpow H5 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones can effectively reduces the noise of city traffic, plane cabin or hubbub. It enables you to enjoy immersive auditory experience even in noisy environments.
  • Upgraded Soft Ear Cushions — Professional protein earpads, 90° swiveling earcups and adjustable headband deliver better durability and comfort. Mpow Active noise cancelling headphones with the lightweight design is comfortable for all-day wearing.
  • 30Hours Ultra Long Battery — Mpow Noise Cancelling Headphones adopt Built-in battery provides up to 30 hours of music (360 songs) /call or you can connect the Bluetooth headphones with the included audio cable when the battery’s low.

