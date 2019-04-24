Mpow’s ANC H5 Wireless Headphones hit all-time low at $34 shipped (Reg. $45+)

Patozon (99% positive feedback from 220,000) via Amazon offers the Mpow H5 Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphones for $33.79 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code MPOW143D is applied during checkout. That’s down $12 from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ditch the Bose price tag and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly wireless headphones that feature active noise cancellation, 30 hours of playtime and dual 40mm drivers. 90-degree swiveling earcups and a foldable design keep this pair of cans ready for any adventure. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prefer earbuds? Mpow’s Flame wireless in-ears offer a sporty design for nearly 50% less than today’s featured deal. Notable features include nine hours of battery life, a sweatproof design and bundled eartips for just the right fit.

Mpow H5 ANC Wireless Headphones feature:

Active Noise Cancelling Technology — Mpow H5 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones can effectively reduces the noise of city traffic, plane cabin or hubbub. It enables you to enjoy immersive auditory experience even in noisy environments.

Upgraded Soft Ear Cushions — Professional protein earpads, 90° swiveling earcups and adjustable headband deliver better durability and comfort. Mpow Active noise cancelling headphones with the lightweight design is comfortable for all-day wearing.

30Hours Ultra Long Battery — Mpow Noise Cancelling Headphones adopt Built-in battery provides up to 30 hours of music (360 songs) /call or you can connect the Bluetooth headphones with the included audio cable when the battery’s low.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!