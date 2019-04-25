Amazon Echo Connect drops to new low at $13 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $35) + 2nd Gen. Echo from $50

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Echo Connect in certified refurbished condition for $12.99 Prime shipped. Don’t happen to be a Prime subscriber? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Typically selling for $35 at Amazon, that’s good for a 63% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best we’ve seen. Still have a home phone? Echo Connect allows you add Alexa support right to your existing landline. Bringing Amazon’s voice assistant into the mix offers hands-free calling and more. Over 55% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. A one-year Amazon warranty is included as well. Head below for more.

Over at QVC, we’re seeing another notable discount, this time on the second-generation Amazon Echo for $59.96 shipped. First-time QVC shoppers can take an additional $10 off, dropping the price to $49.96 with code TAKE10. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate at Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 42,000 customers.

For those looking to add Alexa to an existing speaker system, the Echo Input is a great buy at $35. Looking for other additions to your Alexa-enabled home? Improve your smart home with these five unique devices.

Amazon Echo Connect features:

With Echo Connect and a compatible Alexa-enabled device, you can ask Alexa to call anyone using your home phone service—all you have to do is ask. Because Echo Connect uses your home phone number, either landline or VoIP, friends and family recognize the call. Answer your home phone on your Echo hands-free, so you can easily talk to anyone hands-free when you’re busy making dinner or away from the phone.

