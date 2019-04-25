Use your REDCard at Target this weekend and enjoy double the discount with 10% off sitewide

Target is taking an additional 5% off sitewide for its REDCard members. When stacked with the existing REDCard discount, that brings the total savings to 10% off. We briefly saw this promotion at the start of this month, so if you happened to miss it then, you can take advantage of it now. Combine this discount with ongoing sales on home goods, health & beauty items, and much more. You can even apply it towards Target’s new Everspring brand of sustainable household essentials. This deal ends April 27th. Head below for terms & conditions.

Target REDCard offers plenty of other perks aside from the above promotion. Sign up today for 5% off any purchase (online and in-store), free 2-day shipping on all orders, and early access to Black Friday deals.

Terms & conditions:

Extra 5%: Save an extra 5% off your purchase when you use your debit or credit REDcard as payment type. Discount applied in cart at checkout. Discount will apply only to the purchase amount tendered to your REDcard. The standard 5% REDcard discount will be applied after the extra 5% discount. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target +™ Partners, alcohol, gift cards, prepaid cards, milk, select baby brands (DockATot, Halo, Infant Optics, Owlet, Peg Perego, Philips Avent), Levi’s Red Label, LEGO, Bose, JBL, Sonos, Apple, Beats, Fitbit, Tile, Google Home/Mini/Hub, LG OLED TV, Samsung TVs, Hewlett-Packard, GoPro, DSLR cameras & lenses, mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, PS4 hardware, Xbox One hardware, simplehuman, Traeger, Harry’s, Flamingo, power shave, power dental, Tylenol and Motrin pain relief, clinic & pharmacy, and Target Optical. Offer available online only. May not be applied to previous purchases. Offer expires 4/27/2019 at 11:59pm PT. REDcard 5% discount: Restrictions apply. See program rules at Target.com/REDcard for details.

