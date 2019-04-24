This week, Target launched a new household essentials brand called Everspring. Sustainability is the core objective here, with an added focus on better prices versus comparable green products. Head below to find out more about Target’s newest private label.

Everspring by Target

The retailer’s new line of eco-friendly household products is about 30 items deep, with more slated to be released throughout the year. Cleaning products make up a bulk of the stock. Within, you’ll find laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, and surface wipes. However, Everspring also features paper products and hand soap. Target even plans to release essential oils and candles under the Everspring label.

Sustainable, clean home goods

Everspring is Target Clean compliant, which means these products are free of what the retailer calls “unwanted chemicals.” Instead, Everspring items are formulated with bio-based / recycled materials or natural fibers.

The packaging is also very “clean.” In other words, Everspring labels are designed to be easy to read and free of any outrageous marketing noise. Ingredients lists are straightforward, while the front of the packaging has graphics that show what the product is (or isn’t) made of.

Saving the Earth while saving some money

According to Target’s senior vice president, general merchandise manager Christina Hennington, Everspring costs “nearly 20 percent less than comparable brands.” This likely includes labels such as Seventh Generation and Mrs. Meyer’s, which are popular, established green brands that aren’t heavily discounted, barring any outstanding Amazon coupon and Subscribe & Save specials.

For instance, 100 fluid ounces of Everspring Lavender & Bergamot Liquid Laundry Detergent is $12. That’s only a buck less than buying Seventh Generation’s version, but $4 under a comparable 64-ounce Mrs. Meyer’s detergent.

Meanwhile, you can pick up a 28-ounce bottle of Everspring Lemon & Mint All-Purpose Cleaner for $3. A smaller, 26-ounce bottle of Seventh Generation cleaner currently fetches the same price. A 16-ounce bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Everyday Cleaner, however, is $4.

And as for paper products? An 8-pack of Everspring 100% Recycled Paper Towels will set you back $12. That’s barely 50 cents under Seventh Generation’s offering.

Should you opt for Everspring at Target?

As this is a brand new line, reviews on Everspring products aren’t readily available right now. (But this hand soap appears to be an early hit.) If you’re a regular Seventh Generation user, the money you save will be rather minimal. However, if you commonly purchase Mrs. Meyer’s products, you’ll experience more of a positive change in your shopping bill if you make the switch to Everspring.

One thing to keep in mind is that Target’s Up&Up value household brand is well-reviewed. Also, the retailer itself has a rather favorable reputation among most consumers. Don’t forget — if you’re a RedCard holder you’ll be able to score even greater savings on Everspring products, too. If you’re curious about this newest endeavor from Target and/or want to save every penny possible, you may as well give Everspring a try.

Now over to you…

Have any of you readers already tried the new Everspring line? Or are you inclined to put it on your shopping list during your next Target run? Share your thoughts in the comments.

