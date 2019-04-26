Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Genuine Leather Folio iPhone X/S Wallet Cases $12, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad Leather Folio Phone X/S Case for $11.99 shipped. The clear-back version is also available for $12 as well. You’ll find both available at Best Buy direct with free delivery on orders over $35. Having originally retailing for $40, we’ve more recently seen it selling around $25 or so. That’s $8 under our previous mention and one of the best all-time offers. Nomad’s case blends form with function and wraps your iPhone in genuine leather. With room for up to six credit cards or IDs, as well as cash, this case is a stylish but affordable way to protect your device. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 125 customers.

Add style to your Apple iPhone X with this Nomad folio case. The TPE construction is lined with microfiber to protect your phone from drops, and the leather cover keeps the screen from touching harmful surfaces. This Nomad folio case has convenient slots to hold cash and up to six credit cards or IDs. Compatible with Apple iPhone X and XS; vegetable tanned leather and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) materials; compartments for cash and credit cards. Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and horween leather exterior along with a microfiber interior for stylish looks and durability.

