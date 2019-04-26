Take 33% off Sony’s hi-res ANC wireless headphones at $200 shipped via Amazon

Amazon offers the Sony H900N Hi-Res ANC Wireless Headphones in Black for $199.99 shipped. Note: they’ll be in stock on May 1st. That’s down from $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Sony’s H900N high-resolution headphones offer wireless connectivity, active noise cancellation, and compatibility with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC formats. Offers up to 28 hours of playback on a single charge, along with touch controls, customizable EQ, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save further and go with COWIN’s E7 wireless over-ear headphones at $60. That’s a fraction of today’s featured deal, but you’ll still be able to enjoy active noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of playback on a charge. You will, however, miss out on high resolution audio features.

Sony H900N Hi-Res ANC Wireless Headphones feature:

High-resolution Audio compatible. Supported Audio Format(s) – SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC. Supported Content Protection – SCMS-T

DSEE HX Upscale compressed music to near high-resolution sound quality. Impedance (Ohm)- 32 ohm (1 kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned on) , 16 ohm (1 kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned off).Sensitivities (dB/mW)- 103 dB/mW (1 kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned on), 98 dB/mW (1 kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned off)Frequency Response (Bluetooth Communication)- 20 Hz–20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz Sampling)/20 Hz–40,000 Hz (LDAC 96 kHz Sampling, 990 kbps)

Digital noise cancelling and ambient sound mode let you control what you hear

Touch sensor control panel for easy operation

