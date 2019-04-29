Upgrade to ANC headphones w/ Bose QC35 II at $254.50 (Reg. $349) or Sony XM3 for $275.50, more

ProElectronics via Rakuten is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $254.54 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $349, these headphones still go for as much at Amazon and this is among the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, we normally see them drop to around $265 when they go on sale. Bose QC35 II’s are great noise-canceling headphones to take with you on airplane rides or just to the coffee shop when it’s time to work. They do an excellent job at blocking out the sound around you while delivering quality audio at ear-pleasing volume. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Altatac via Rakuten is also offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones for $275.40 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Normally $348, this beats our weekend mention by just over $2 and is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for Sony’s high-end noise-canceling headphones. The XM3’s are still one of my go-to headphones when traveling as they offer superb audio clarity and are the best-in-class when it comes to blocking out distractions. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and be sure to swing by our review where we dubbed them the ANC King.

The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are just $55 shipped and would be a nice alternative to either the Bose or Sony headsets above. Though they’ll not be quite as great with audio fidelity or the quality of the noise cancellation, they’re a suitable budget-friendly option for those who are just entering the Bluetooth headphone game.

Other Bluetooth headphones on sale:

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

