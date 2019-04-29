Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Latitude Lite Bluetooth Earbuds $15 Prime shipped, more

Qinxi (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Latitude Lite Bluetooth Earbuds for $15.07 Prime shipped when checking out with code TSUBN282. Typically selling for $26, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking eight hours of battery life on a single charge, these Aukey earbuds bring sweat-resistance to the table. That makes them perfect running companions, and as dedicated workout earbuds., In terms of audio, Hi-Fi sound rounds out the Latitude Lite’s feature list. Over 440 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
The powerful 8mm / 0.31″ drivers are tuned to provide a dynamic and compelling sound experience with incredible depth. They recreate the rich fullness of live performance with resonant vocals, vibrant mids, and prominent bass. The ear-tips isolate you from external noise so nothing gets between you and your music on-the-go.
Comfortable, custom fit with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks. These earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for shielding against sweat and rain. They are the perfect partner for your gym workout or jog.
