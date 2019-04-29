Nintendo refurbished 2DS/3DS handheld consoles from $55: Galaxy, Poké Ball, Scarlet Red, more

Nintendo is offering a series of refurbished 2DS/3DS handheld consoles from just $50 with $5 shipping today. One standout from the lot is the New 3DS XL Galaxy Edition at $119.99. This model regularly sells for $200 new and is now $80 off in refurbished condition directly from Nintendo. It features a C Stick, ZL/ZR buttons, built-in NFC functionality for amiibo connectivity and access to the massive lineup of mobile Nintendo titles. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s game deals and down below for more 2DS models from just $50.

Before you head below for more discounted 2DS models, here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo refurbs: All models come with the “standard one year warranty. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional.”

The AmazonBasics Screen Protection and Stylus Kit for Nintendo New 3DS XL handhelds is a great accessory. It is currently available for $3 as an add-on item at Amazon.

New 3DS XL Galaxy Edition:

The New Nintendo 3DS XL offers a number of new enhancements designed to offer the smoothest and most engrossing portable gaming possible. New Nintendo 3DS XL features faster processing speed, a wider range of controls with the addition of a C Stick and ZL/ZR buttons, super-stable 3D via face-tracking technology and built-in NFC functionality that allows for communication with amiibo™ figures.

