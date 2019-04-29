Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from $17, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

- Apr. 29th 2019 9:24 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PS4 for $19.99 and on Xbox One for $24.99 shipped. Better yet, use code PERKS4ME at checkout to redeem an additional $3 off to drop the totals down to $17 and $22, respectively. This one is now on sale from $28 at Amazon and is down at $30 on Best Buy. It still sells for as much as $60 at some retailers including Microsoft. Today’s deal is the best we can find for either platform. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Zelda Breath of the Wild Starter Pack, Dragon Quest XI, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Rocket League and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

The next PlayStation console is still more than a year out, PS4 sales numbers slow down

Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million subscribers as perks continue to roll in

PlayStation 5 confirmed w/ backwards compatibility, 8K resolution, SSD, ray tracing, more

How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Activision

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard