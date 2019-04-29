Here’s your chance to grab a year of PlayStation Plus for just $40 (Reg. up to $60)

Trusted game dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1 year of PlayStation Plus for $42.99 with free digital delivery. And you can use code PERKS4ME at checkout to knock the total down to $39.99. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is one of the best prices we have tracked this year and matches the Black Friday/holiday 2018 pricing. In other words, you’ll definitely want to extend your subscription with today’s deal while you have the chance. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also still have a great deal on the Sony Gold Wireless PS4 Headset for $65 (Reg. up to $100). In case you missed it a couple of weeks back, we now have some serious details on the PlayStation 5 as well as more info on when it might see the light of day.

PlayStation Plus:

This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online. This subscription card is suitable for PlayStation 3 and 4.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!