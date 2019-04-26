Put the white Sony Gold Wireless PS4 Headset in your arsenal for just $65 (Reg. up to $100)

Newegg is offering the Sony Gold Wireless PlayStation 4 Headset in White for $64.99 shipped. Simply apply code EMCTYVA57 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, this set has never dropped below $80 at Amazon and is now $5 under our previous mention. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked since being released in September of last year. It is also currently $10 below the normally less expensive black set at the moment. Features include 7.1 virtual surround sound, 3.5mm audio cable or wireless operation and hidden, noise-canceling microphones for “crystal clear communication with friends and teammates.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the $65 price tag still seems a bit steep for your casual gaming sessions, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core set goes for $40 and will work great with all your gaming systems. Or just skip the gaming headset all together and go big with Sony’s hi-res ANC wireless headphones for $200 shipped at Amazon (33% off).

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Sony’s recent earnings call.

Sony Gold Wireless PlayStation 4 Headset:

Featuring audio modes tuned exclusively for PlayStation4 systems, the new Sony Gold Wireless headset lets you win more on the battlefield. Its refined over-ear cushions and sleek design keep you comfortable for long playing sessions. High-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound offers you an immersive PlayStation gaming experience. Augmented noise-canceling microphones provide crystal clear communication with friends and teammates.

