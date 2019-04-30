Noteshelf 2 for iOS and Apple Watch gets a rare price drop, now $7 (Reg. $10)

Noteshelf 2 for iOS and Apple Watch is now on sale for $6.99. Regularly $10, this is the lowest price we have tracked since way back in 2017. Along with recently being updated to support audio notes, Noteshelf 2 features a “natural writing” experience with a “a range of pens, pencils, and highlighters” to choose from. It has voice commands, PDF markup tools and support for Apple Watch. Rated 4+ stars from over 860 users. More details below.

If Noteshelf’s writing experience still isn’t close enough to the real thing for you, consider the Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook. You can erase the pages by popping it into the microwave and beam all your notes and sketches to iOS using the companion app.

Noteshelf 2 for iOS:

Digital note-taking, simplified! Whether you are a student or a working professional, Noteshelf 2 is a perfect note-taking app for you. Take beautiful handwritten notes, type, annotate PDFs, record audio & create lists. Personalize them with beautiful covers and organize them into categories or groups. Sync and share them with your colleagues, friends, and family!

