Amazon offers the ECOVACS N79S Robotic Vac for just $150 today (Reg. $200), more

Amazon offers the ECOVACS N79S Robotic Vac for just $150 today (Reg. $200)

- May. 1st 2019 7:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $50 off the going rate and the best we have seen on Amazon since Black Friday 2018. This is the lowest price we can find and $10 under our previous mention. Features include up to 120 minutes of runtime, various cleaning modes, and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant (more on that below). Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details and deals below.

You can also grab the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S bundled with a Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $174.99 shipped. Combined, these items carry a value of around $250. This is a great way to add easy voice commands to your robot vacuum setup and is just as solid of a deal as the option above. Be sure to swing by our review of the N79S right here and then go check out our hands-on impressions of the Eufy RoboVac 30C.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum:

  • READY FOR ANY MESS: Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode)
  • VOICE & APP CONTROLS: Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc
  • MAX MODE POWER: Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes
  • UP TO 120 MINUTE RUNTIME: A longer battery life for even more cleaning! Auto-return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean

ECOVACS

