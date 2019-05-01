Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 150W Dual USB Port Power Inverter $12 Prime shipped, more

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 70,500+) via Amazon offers its 150W Dual USB Port Power Inverter for $11.99 Prime shipped when code HXFQQQBO has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $17, that’s good for a 30% discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked to date. This 150W power inverter makes a perfect addition to your on-the-road charging setup. It features two 2.4A USB charging ports alongside a AC outlet for powering everything from your laptop to more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 120 customers.
BESTEK Power Inverter with 2 USB ports and one AC outlet, only for DC 12V and Car, not applied for DC 24V and airplane use. For charging your iPad, please use the 2.1A USB port and keep the other USB port free. It’s normal for the inverter to become warm to the touch while you are using it, avoid placing the inverter in direct sunlight or next to heat-sensitive materials. Do not use to power high power electric devices such as hair dryers, electric heaters, which might blow a fuse.
Only 4.2 x 2.8 x 1.3 inches, space-saving and easy storage, with aluminum shell design, extremely portable and lightweight at only 10 oz+
