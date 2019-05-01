Sony unveils May’s PlayStation Plus freebies: Overcooked! & What Remains of Edith Finch

Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog today to announce this month’s PlayStation Plus freebies. While you will need an active PlayStation Plus membership, starting on May 7th you can add Overcooked! and the surreal interactive story What Remains of Edith Finch to your PS4 game library for FREE. Overcooked is usually $17 and Edith Finch regularly fetches $20 on PSN. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here; head below for more details.

And remember, you still have time to grab last month’s freebies if you haven’t had a chance yet. Both The Surge and Conan Exiles are still listed as FREE for PS Plus members. May’s freebies will be available for download via the PlayStation Store on May 7th.

In other PlayStation news, Sony has now kicked off a digital May the 4th sale with some solid Star Wars game deals. And here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming next-generation PlayStation console.

What Remains of Edith Finch

From the creators of The Unfinished Swan, the award-winning What Remains of Edith Finch is a highly original and often surreal experience. As the last of the cursed Finch family line, visit your family’s old family home and discover more about your relatives’ untimely deaths through unique interactive storytelling.

