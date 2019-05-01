This morning Amazon has expanded its grocery delivery service to 13 new metro areas. Today’s news comes on the heels of Key by Amazon hitting the mainstream for Prime members in late April. Perks for subscribers to Amazon’s annual delivery service have continued to expand throughout 2019 as delivery coverage hits more of the population across the United States. Amazon’s Whole Foods delivery offers access to “thousands of items” from the store’s inventory, all of which arrive at your doorstep the same day. Head below for more.

Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market

Unlike some of Amazon’s previous expansions of Whole Foods delivery, today’s news covers a range of markets across the United States. Let’s first take a look at the entire list of new metro areas:

Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tenn., Destin andTallahassee, Fla., Greensboro and Wilmington, N.C., Allentown, Pa., Fort Collins, Colo., Huntsville and Montgomery, Ala., Jackson, Miss., Palm Desert, Calif., and Portland, Maine.

Whole Foods offers a wide range of products available through this service, including produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and “everyday staples/” If you’re an avid Whole Foods shopper, you likely have your favorite items throughout the store. Some of those will be unavailable on a per-market basis. Alcohol delivery is available in select cities, including Destin and Tallahassee, Fla., Greensboro and Wilmington, N.C. and Palm Desert, Calif.

Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations, explains today’s roll out further:

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service to even more Prime members across the country. It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Delivery from Whole Foods is available each day starting at 8am through 10pm. Delivery may vary on the weekends in select markets. Customers can also leverage Alexa devices by calling out “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”

9to5Toys’ Take

I wish I had Whole Foods delivery. Hopefully it’s on the way before long. Regardless, Amazon’s continued expansion across the country is a good thing for regular Whole Foodies. Delivery is now available in nearly 100 cities with the option for pickup within 30 minutes as well. Look for these services to continue to roll out across the United States throughout 2019 with greater expansion on the way in 2020.

Will Amazon ever offer Whole Foods delivery to the entire country? Not everyone will be covered, at least in the near future. From a logistical standpoint it’s nearly impossible. But Amazon’s continued focus in this area is welcome.

Source: Amazon