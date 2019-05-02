KEF’s Porsche SPACEONE ANC Headphones fall to $150 shipped (45% off), more from $190

Newegg Flash currently offers the KEF Porsche Design SPACEONE Wireless ANC Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $275 at retailers like Amazon, that’s good for a savings of 45%. Today’s offer is the third best discount we’ve tracked and beats the Amazon all-time low by $110. For comparison, you’ll still find these headphones for $400 at KEF direct. Rocking two 40mm drivers alongside 20mm neodymium magnets, these headphones are said to provide crisp high tones, rich midrange and tight bass. Up to 30 hours of audio playback and active noise cancellation rounds out the notable specs, the latter of which allows the SPACEONE to cut out the world around you for peaceful listening in crowded environments. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alternatively, Newegg is currently offering the Philips Fidelio X2HR Premium Over-Ear Open-Air Headphone bundled with a $10 Gift Card for $189.99 shipped. Amazon is also matching today’s discount, though without the bonus credit. Normally selling for up to $300, that’s good for a savings of $120 assuming you’ll take advantage of the Newegg gift card and comes within $10 of our previous mention. Philips hi-fi headphones are well-reviewed overall.

Want a convenient place to stow away your cans when not in use? Grab Elevation Lab’s The Anchor Under Desk Headphone Stand for $12. It’s a highly-rated option that will neatly keep headphones within arms reach whenever you need them.

KEF Porsche Design SPACEONE ANC Headphones features:

KEF’s specially tuned Active Noise Cancellation eliminates external noises without affecting the nuances and details that bring music to life, preserving crisp high tones, rich midrange and tight bass for total musical enjoyment. Precision audio engineering encompassing all parts of the headphones make music sound vibrant, while endowing it with a crispness and spaciousness that sounds as if it is being played live. A soft and breathable memory foam ear-cup seals out outside sound, creating the perfect listening environment even when on the move. Active Noise Cancellation can be switched on and off as needed, so that in situations where you need to hear your surroundings you can.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!