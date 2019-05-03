Score two Google Home Mini speakers for $48, today only (Reg. up to $98 value)

Today only, Woot offers a two-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $47.99. Prime members will receive free delivery; otherwise a $6 fee will apply. As a comparison, each speaker typically sells for $49 each but it marked down to $29 as part of Google’s current promotion. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer Alexa? You can currently grab the third generation Echo Dot for $30, which offer much of the same functionality as today’s featured deal, albeit for Amazon’s smart home ecosystem.

Google Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

