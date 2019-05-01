Google Assistant device sale: $100 off Home Max, Nest Cam Indoor $169, more from $29

Today we’re seeing a variety of discounts on a selection of Google’s Assistant-enabled products. One of the standouts for us is the Google Home Max for $299 shipped at Walmart. Also available at Best Buy, B&H, Google direct and Target for the same price. Normally selling for $399, that takes $100 off the going rate and matches our previous mention. Google’s Hi-Fi Assistant Speaker offers access to everything you already love about the voice assistant, but with much higher-quality audio than the Home Mini. It sports two 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers alongside dual 0.7-inch tweeters for premium audio fidelity. Over 150 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Shop additional Google product deals below.

Other notable Google product discounts include:

Not sold on Google Assistant? Amazon’s line of Echo speakers bring the same voice control and smart home integration to the table with Alexa.

Google Home Max features:

Hear every note as the artist intended. Feel every beat with heart-pounding bass. Meet Google Home Max. It’s Google’s ultimate speaker, made for your music. You get deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs. No unwanted resonance. No muddiness. Just pure sound that fills the room. Room EQ adjusts the sound based on where you place it. Media EQ fine tunes the speaker so every song sounds its best. It’s software that keeps getting smarter thanks to automatic updates

