Amazon has consistently been expanding its same-day delivery program in conjunction with Whole Foods over the last two years. But you may find yourself asking, “What is Prime Now?” That’s the service generally equated with these grocery delivery initiatives that Amazon has been pushing in recent months. Amazon Prime Now lets Prime members in select markets enjoy quick delivery, as fast as one hour, to their homes or other locations. And it’s not just food. It’s every day essentials, tech and much more. Hit the jump to find out how you can take advantage of everything that Amazon Prime Now has to offer you, as an annual subscriber to Amazon’s perks program.

What is Prime Now?

Prime Now delivers “tens of thousands” of products, across a wide range of categories, to eligible shoppers within a 1-2 hour delivery window. Prime memberships are required to take advantage of this service, which go for $119 per year.

Prime Now, Amazon’s fastest delivery service yet, offers tens of thousands of everyday essentials delivered right to a customer’s door, seven days a week. Shop from the best of Amazon, select Whole Foods Market stores, or a favorite local store and have your order delivered in ultra-fast speeds

How do you order with Prime Now?

Prime Now functions a bit differently than your typical Amazon shopping experience. You’ll need to use the Prime Now app or shop at primenow.com. From there, you’ll be able to see which items are available in your area, choose a delivery time slot and check out. There is even a delivery progress feature which lets you see how long it’ll be until your order arrives.

Using your Prime Now App, in select cities, you can shop from favorite local stores including Fresh Thyme, Bristol Farms, Plum Markets, Westside Market, Gourmet Garage, Surdyk’s Liquor & Cheese Shop, Union Square Wine & Spirits, All the Best, Sally Beauty, Bartell Drugs, and more.

Groceries headline Amazon’s delivery service

When most people think of, or learn about, Prime Now, their first instinct is grocery shopping. And that’s correct. Prime Now is a great way to pick up groceries when you’re in a jam. But there are also thousands of other items available through this service. That includes technology, home goods, clothing and more, all of which can be delivered throughout the weekend from 10a to 8p.

Have you ever used Amazon Prime Now? Let us know in the comments below, for better or worse, what your experience has been with this Amazon perk.

