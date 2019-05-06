These killer Godzilla Xbox One X consoles could be yours

Microsoft has announced that it was partnered with Warner Brothers to giveaway four custom Godzilla Xbox One X consoles. But these aren’t just any gaming systems. These one-off Xbox Ones sport beautiful designs available in four different versions. The catch? There are only four available, total. So how can you win these Godzilla Xbox One X consoles? Microsoft unveiled a new giveaway today in tandem with the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters which is slated to hit theaters on May 31st. Head below to find out how you can win one of Microsoft’s killer Godzilla Xbox One X consoles.

Custom Godzilla Xbox One X slated for giveaway

Periodically, Microsoft runs some pretty sweet giveaways. Surely you’ve seen its now annual partnerships with Taco Bell? However, this promotion is rather different. There are four official Godzilla Xbox One X consoles to be given away. Each one has a custom one-off design that may never be seen again.

These aren’t your typical Xbox One consoles with a few stickers plastered on, which we periodically see throughout the year. Rather, these custom Godzilla models deliver a one-of-a-kind build with crazy visuals. Each console has various Godzilla-themed 3D elements that jump out of the consoles, along with other matching elements.

How can you win?

Microsoft will be accepting entries now through June 7th. Simply head over to Microsoft’s official Xbox twitter account and retweet this post for a chance to win. You’re almost guaranteed to never see a custom console with Godzilla vibes like this again from Microsoft, as it typically focuses on game-themes versus movies, so don’t miss this chance to win.

9to5Toys’ Take

Alright, this is awesome. Microsoft has really outdone itself on this giveaway. I wish that these consoles could hit the mainstream, but ultimately the 3D elements of the console would be a nightmare for consumers to keep intact. Maybe some kind of ultra-rare limited edition version could happen instead? Regardless, kudos to Microsoft for thinking outside of the box here.

Inspired by the power of pure Titan DNA, the world of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will come to life with four new exclusive custom console designs. We’re joining forces with one of the most iconic monsters ever for one epic sweepstakes! We’ve created four terrifyingly awesome Xbox One X consoles to give away to four lucky fans ahead of the premiere of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters’” in theaters May 31 from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. Each console highlights the distinct features of arguably some the most popular monsters in pop-culture history colliding on the big screen for the first time in the modern age: the bioluminescent beauty of Mothra, the volcanic rage of Rodan, the triple-headed King Ghidorah, and the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla. Visit our Xbox Twitter channel to enter for your chance to win this global giveaway! For more details, including eligibility, please visit the official rules for terms and restrictions. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was directed by Michael Dougherty from a script he wrote with Zach Shields, and the story by Max Borenstein, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields, based on the characters “Godzilla,” “King Ghidorah,” “Mothra” and “Rodan” owned and created by Toho Co., Ltd. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers, with Zach Shields, Barry Waldman, Hiro Matsuoka, Keiji Ota, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira serving as executive producers. “Godzilla: King of Monsters” will open in theaters in 3D, 2D and IMAX on May 31. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future sweepstakes opportunities and don’t forget to catch the premiere of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” on May 31!

