The retro aesthetic has been more popular than ever as of late, and Marshall is a company that knows that better than anyone. Today the brand has now announced it will be expanding its vintage-themed offerings with two new portable speakers. The upcoming Stockwell II Speaker will be launching alongside Marshall’s Tufton. Both of the entries come wrapped in the eye-catching vintage style you’d expect, but in new portable form-factors that round out the lineup. More details below.

Today’s new offerings from Marshall bring with them a design that’s pretty standard for the brand’s speakers. Made to be companions to the recent Kilburn II, both options feature leather detailing and appeal to anyone seeking vintage visuals.

Portability is one of the defining characteristic of both models. While other speakers from Marshal come packed with Alexa or Google Assistant, neither the Stockwell II or Tufton rock voice assistant integration. Unfortunately Bluetooth as well as 3.5mm inputs are all you’ll find in terms of connectivity.

Rock out with Marshall’s Stockwell II Speaker

Iterating on the first generation model, Marshall’s upcoming Stockwell II yields improved audio in a similarly-designed speaker. You’ll still find the nearly-handheld form of its predecessor, though with slight variations in the external design. Battery life is expected to clock in around 25 hours on a single charge.

Higher-end audio awaits with Marshall’s Tufton Speaker

For more premium audio, Marshall has also introduced the Tufton Speaker. It has a much heftier design, which features an improved audio array, though with the tradeoff of only six hours of playback per charge. Tufton is a more party-friendly speaker than the Stockwell II, the latter of which is ideal for personal listening. IPX4 water-resistance has also made its way to the speaker.

Two new speakers at two different price points

Marshall’s latest offerings will be entering at two different price points. On the more affordable end of things, you’ll find the smaller Stockwell II speaker selling for $249 from Marshall. Then stepping up a tier, there’s the Tufton at $399. As of now details surrounding the official launch are still light, though a release sometime in the coming months seems realistic barring any setbacks.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In an age where portable Bluetooth speakers are as ubiquitous as can be, it’s refreshing to see companies leverage unique designs to stand out. And this time around, there’s no denying that each of the new additions from Marshall manage to differentiate themselves from your average speaker. Though compared to the rest of the brands Bluetooth speakers, there isn’t much that makes either new release stand out, at least not in the looks department.

Source: TechCrunch

