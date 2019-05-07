With May in full swing, we are updating you with a new reading list for spring (find our March reading list here). Get ready for beach chairs, hammocks and open window reading with this list of books that are a must! This May you can find various thrillers, love stories, history novels and more. Head below to find our top picks for May.

The Guest Book by Sarah Blake

Just released today, The Guest Book is a suspense novel that takes you into the lives of the Milton family and their lifetime of secrets as it delves into three generations worth of history. This book takes place on the Milton Families estate in Maine, where you will head back to 1936 until present as you figure out the lives of each family.

The Favorite Daughter by Kaira Rouda

If you’re looking for a thriller, The Favorite Daughter by Kaira Rouda is a great option for you. This book starts out with a girl named Jane who thinks she’s living a perfect life in a gated community in Orange County. However, it all comes to a screeching hault when her oldest daughter dies in a tragic accident. A year later, she finds the strength to carry on when she discovers that someone might know more about her daughters death than they first thought. It will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

Blessing in Disguise by Danielle Steel

Every spring a new romance novel hits the market and a popular one for May is Danielle Steeel’s A Blessing in Disguise. When a single mother, raises her three daughters on her own, Isabelle’s relationship with each of them is unique. When one day a final turn of fate brings a past secret to light, that will bond mother and daughters closer, and is a blessing for the entire family. This book just released today and will be a heart-felt page-turner.

The Unpassing by Chia-Chia Lin

Chia-Chia Lin’s new novel The Unpassing, is a historical story of a Taiwanese family of six who move to the outskirts of Alaska. When tragedy hit the family, they struggle with bills and the book will take you through the reality of trying to make it in America. It is also on the The New York Times Book Review’s 14 books to watch for in May. Guilty by Laura Elliot Finally, if you are a fan of thriller’s there is two books on this list for you. Guilty by Laura Elliot is about a man who’s 13-year old niece goes missing. When he starts seeing reports of his niece on the news he hears a knock at his door with a field of reports saying he’s the main suspect. This phycological thriller will be another page-turner where you can’t wait to see what happens. Which book from this list is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

