JVC Multimedia In-Dash Receiver w/ a 6.2-inch touch screen for $165 shipped (Reg. $200+)

- May. 7th 2019 3:38 pm ET

Newegg Flash is offering the JVC Multimedia Vehicle Receiver (KW-V250BT) for $164.99 shipped. This model is currently on sale for $200 at Best Buy, down from the usual $230. Amazon’s best prices start at $185 and today’s deal is the best we can find. Along with iOS and Android support via the JVC Remote app, this model features Bluetooth connectivity, a 6.2-inch resistive touch screen, access to your favorite streaming services and the ability to connect with two phones at once. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can jump over to Best Buy and use its handy vehicle selection tool to ensure this model will work with your car. But make sure you go take a look at this deal on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch In-Dash Receiver with CarPlay and Android Auto. We also have this digital tire pressure gauge for $14 Prime shipped (30% off) and VANTRUE’s highly-rated N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera for $150 (Reg. $200).

JVC Multimedia Vehicle Receiver:

  • Pandora / iHeartRadio / Spotify Control (Android/iPhone)
  • K2 Technology for Enhanced Digital Sound Quality
  • 4 Phones Full-Time Connection – You can connect two phones full time via Bluetooth, with secure and simple pairing. Calls to either phone can be received by a push of a key on the receiver.
  • Low Battery Information – When the battery of the connected Bluetooth device runs low, a beep sound is heard and “LOW BATTERY” appears on the receiver.

