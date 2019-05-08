The minimalist iWriter text editor for iOS: Standard $1 or Pro for $3 (Reg. up to $5)

Serpentsoft’s iWriter for iOS is now on sale for $1. The regularly $3 app is now matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Described as a “simple and elegant text editor,” iWriter supports iCloud sync for iPad and iPhone, customizable fonts and themes, PDF exports. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 100 users. Head below for more details and a solid deal on the Pro version.

If you need built-in Markdown support and Mac sync (along with other power user features) consider the Pro version of iWriter. Regularly $5, you can now download it for just $2.99. It also carries a 4+ star rating. And be sure to visit this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops.

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iWriter Features:

– iCloud sync across all your Mac, iPad and iPhone devices. – Text editing with live Markdown syntax highlighting and Typewriter mode. – Preview for Markdown and MultiMarkdown documents. – Keyboard bar with Markdown marks and arrow keys. – Fast and responsive editing even for large files. – Text Search and Replace menu.

