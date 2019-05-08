The minimalist iWriter text editor for iOS: Standard $1 or Pro for $3 (Reg. up to $5)

- May. 8th 2019 10:17 am ET

0

Serpentsoft’s iWriter for iOS is now on sale for $1. The regularly $3 app is now matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Described as a “simple and elegant text editor,” iWriter supports iCloud sync for iPad and iPhone, customizable fonts and themes, PDF exports. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 100 users. Head below for more details and a solid deal on the Pro version.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you need built-in Markdown support and Mac sync (along with other power user features) consider the Pro version of iWriter. Regularly $5, you can now download it for just $2.99. It also carries a 4+ star rating. And be sure to visit this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops.

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate II, True Horror, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $38.50, Kingdom Hearts III $39, more

iWriter Features:

– iCloud sync across all your Mac, iPad and iPhone devices.

– Text editing with live Markdown syntax highlighting and Typewriter mode.

– Preview for Markdown and MultiMarkdown documents.

– Keyboard bar with Markdown marks and arrow keys.

– Fast and responsive editing even for large files.

– Text Search and Replace menu.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Serpentsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard