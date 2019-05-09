So far in 2019, LEGO has been dishing out plenty of new releases from classic themes such as Star Wars and the like. Now as the summer approaches, the brand is turning to a new property for its latest line of builds. Teased via Twitter, LEGO and Netflix are preparing fans for what almost certainly will be sets that tie into the popular Stranger Things series. Head below for more details on the supposedly upcoming kits.

Enter the Upside Down with LEGO Stranger Things sets

Today’s announcement from LEGO is just the latest in a long line of hints that it would be teaming up with Netflix for a new theme. And judging by LEGO’s latest social media post, it looks like that will fall to Stranger Things. The tweet features a video of a brick-built phone ringing alongside the morse code sequence which reads “-.-. — — .. -. — . / … . / … — — -.” That translates to COMINME SE SOON, giving the first, albeit scrambled, confirmation that sets are on the horizon.

At the end of April, LEGO teased the ‘classified’ release of a new kit at midnight, similarly to past debuts like the UCS Millennium Falcon. This time around, the company will be heading to its Leicester Square storefront on May 15th for a 12AM release of its latest kit. Other details about the event not-so-subtly hint at a Stranger Things release.

The build will first be available to the lucky 400 fans who first make it to the event. Though it’ll likely be available officially at a later date, just like we saw with the Architecture Trafalgar Square set.

Just yesterday, LEGO’s Facebook account also shared a 1985-themed commercial for a fake Police Cruiser set. While this might not be a kit LEGO is releasing under that name, the build does showcase Jim Hopper alongside his vehicle from Stranger Things.

Right now there’s no official word on how exactly LEGO plans to launch the Stranger Things theme. How many builds will there be? Will the set(s) include minifigure versions of the entire main cast? Which locations will make it to brick-built form? All three are questions there are still up in the air.

Notably, the upcoming set will retail for €179.99 or around $200 here in the United States. It’s also said to measure over 12-inches, 17-inches wide and 8-inches deep. Regardless of if those are the dimensions of the kit’s box or the build itself, this is certainly on the bigger side of LEGO releases.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Aside from some of the LEGO Ideas creations, Stranger Things will enter as one of the most adult themes yet. Not that the series is too mature or anything, but it’s in an entirely different ballpark to Star Wars, Harry Potter and many of the other popular licensed kits.

This partnership between the two brands is definitely well-timed. With the next season of Stranger Things streaming in July, announcing brick-built recreations of the characters is definitely an easy way to get fans excited. For now we’ll just have to wait and see what next week’s event holds.

What parts of Stranger Things would you love to see get the LEGO treatment? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

