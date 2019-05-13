Anker Gold Box: Today’s the day to upgrade your USB/Wireless charging accessories from $7.50

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 36% off an array of Anker wireless and USB charging accessories starting at $7.69 Prime shipped. Anker’s products get exemplary 4+ star reviews and are often better than the parts that came with your phone, tablet or computer.
Notable standouts include:
- 2-pack MFi Powerline Lightning cables: $14.99
- PowerCore USB Batteries: Portable 15.6Ah: $27.19, Slim 10Ah: $25.99 , Speed 20Ah: $41.99
- USB-C PD 30W Wall Charger: 60W 5-port: $34.99, 2-port: $19.49
- Qi Wireless chargers: Stand: $16.39, Base: $12.99
- …and much more!
Anker MFi Lightning Cables feature:
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 20 million+ powered by America’s leading USB charging brand.
- Ultra-Durable: aramid fiber makes it thoroughly resistant to fraying and wear-related damage.
- Incredible Charging Speed: Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charge speed.
- Flexibility: Six feet of cable gives you the flexibility you need. Includes 2 cables.
- What You Get: 2 X Anker PowerLine Lightning, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!