New all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 4 as Amazon takes $74 off a variety of models

Amazon is taking $74 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models with free shipping for all. Cellular configurations are also available. Today’s deal marks some of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked to date, delivering new Amazon all-time lows in most instances. This offer is also at Target. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.
Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.
Apple Watch Series 4 features:
- LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
- Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
- Generate Your Own ECG
- Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
- Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
- Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
- Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
- Water-Resistant up to 164′
