Monitor your heart rate and more with the Fitbit Blaze Smartwatch at $90 shipped (Reg. $155)

Verizon Wireless offers the Fitbit Blaze Smartwatch in Plum or Black colorways for $89.99 shipped. Normally selling for $155 at Amazon, that’s good for a 42% discount, beats our previous mention by $10 and is $37 under the Amazon all-time low. Fitbit Blaze brings pretty much all of the essential smartwatch features to the table like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and more. A water-resistant design means it can keep up with you through various workouts. It carries a 4+ star rating from 65% of Amazon shoppers.

For those seeking to enter the Apple ecosystem, we’re still tracking some of the best deals yet on Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models on sale starting at $249 shipped.

Today’s discounted fitness tracker includes a black or plum band. If you’d prefer something a little more colorful or just want to have a few different options to choose from, use your savings to switch up the style with different bands starting at around $5 on Amazon.

Fitbit Blaze Smartwatch features:

Get fit in style with Fitbit Blaze, a sleek, versatile and smart fitness watch. The Fitbit Blaze not only helps you with every workout, it also helps you maximize virtually every aspect of your day with revolutionary features like PurePulse heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, FitStar on-screen workouts, smartphone notifications and more. It’s also water-resistant, so there’s no need to worry if you get caught in the rain.

