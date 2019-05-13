Bring Assistant into to the mix with the Google Home Hub at $70.50 shipped (Reg. $129)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub in Charcoal for $70.42 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Normally selling for $129 right now, that’s good for a 45% discount, is a few cents under our previous mention and right around the all-time low. Headlined by a seven-inch display and dual far-field microphones, Home Hub makes a great addition to your home. Whether you could use a sous chef in the kitchen or want to leverage its smart home control capabilities, Google’s Assistant-packed speaker is a compelling option. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,500 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to outfit your home with Alexa, the Echo Dot is a much more cost-effective smart home addition at $30. Plus if the screen is a must, you can score the latest Echo Show speaker for $230 which also includes a free Echo Dot as well.

Looking to expand your Assistant-enabled kit? Nearly all of Anker’s eufy smart home lineup is on sale including switches, plugs, cameras and more, most of which works with Google’s voice assistant.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

