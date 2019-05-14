Unlike AirPods, JayBird’s RUN True Wireless Headphones are sweat-proof: $106 (Reg. $150)

Update (5/16/19): Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Jaybird Run Truly Wireless Headphones for $105.99 shipped.

Amazon is offering the JayBird RUN True Wireless Headphones for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $6, and is the lowest we have tracked. Unlike AirPods, JayBird comes with several tips and fins that allow you to find a comfortable fit for your ears. Sweat-proofing and water-resistance make them excellent for exercising with. Each bud offers 4 hours of battery life and the bundled charging case will top them off two more times. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. If you’re looking for over-the-ear headphones, check out the deal we unraveled this morning.

Looking for something that mimics AirPods? Skullcandy’s $79 Indy Headphones were just released and offer a similar appearance in a black color way. We covered their release and were quick to call them out as a savvy AirPods alternative.

JayBird RUN True Wireless Headphones features:

You can customize your sound by adjusting the lows, mids, and highs to pump up your true wireless sport experience.

12 hour battery life in your pocket and fast charging on-the-go – true wireless earbuds make running with music feel Limitless.

Jaybird run gives you true wireless earbuds with a mic and a single control button, so you can power your run without breaking focus.

