Unlike AirPods, JayBird’s RUN True Wireless Headphones are sweat-proof: $106 (Reg. $150)

Update (5/16/19): Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Jaybird Run Truly Wireless Headphones for $105.99 shipped.
Amazon is offering the JayBird RUN True Wireless Headphones for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $6, and is the lowest we have tracked. Unlike AirPods, JayBird comes with several tips and fins that allow you to find a comfortable fit for your ears. Sweat-proofing and water-resistance make them excellent for exercising with. Each bud offers 4 hours of battery life and the bundled charging case will top them off two more times. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. If you’re looking for over-the-ear headphones, check out the deal we unraveled this morning.
Looking for something that mimics AirPods? Skullcandy’s $79 Indy Headphones were just released and offer a similar appearance in a black color way. We covered their release and were quick to call them out as a savvy AirPods alternative.
JayBird RUN True Wireless Headphones features:
- You can customize your sound by adjusting the lows, mids, and highs to pump up your true wireless sport experience.
- 12 hour battery life in your pocket and fast charging on-the-go – true wireless earbuds make running with music feel Limitless.
- Jaybird run gives you true wireless earbuds with a mic and a single control button, so you can power your run without breaking focus.
