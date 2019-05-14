The Philips X2HR Over-Ear Headphones are great for gaming and music: $180 (Reg. up to $300)

Newegg Flash is now offering the Philips Fidelio X2HR Premium Over-Ear Headphones for $179.99 shipped. Regularly up to $300, they have recently gone on sale at Amazon and elsewhere for $200. Very similar models have gone for as much as $300 over the last couple months at Amazon as well. Features include 50mm drivers, acoustic open-back architecture, self-adjustable lightweight hammock head band, velour cushions and a pre-tilted design for extra comfort. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon and hardcore headphone critics. More details below.

The Elevation Lab Anchor Under Desk Headphone Mount is one of our favorites out there and is just $12 Prime shipped. It will keep your new cans today and out of the way when not in use. However, we also have some other headphone deals still live including noise cancelling sets from Sony and Bose right here.

The powerful 50mm neodymium drivers with LMC (Layered Motion Control) diaphragm are pre-tilted to let you hear every note across the entire spectrum at their best. To make things better, the fullness and clarity of High Resolution Audio will be faithfully unfolded. Superior wearing comfort is also guaranteed as the headphones are meticulously crafted with deluxe memory foam ear-pads, breathable velour cushions, and self-adjustable hammock with 3D mesh.