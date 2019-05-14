Arm your security system w/ Kwikset’s Touchscreen ZigBee Deadbolt at $175 (All-time low, 24% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset ZigBee SmartCode 916 Touchscreen Electronic Deadbolt for $174.99 shipped. That takes 24% off the going rate at retailers like Best Buy and matches the Amazon all-time low. This deadbolt pairs with your smart home over a ZigBee connection, allowing it to work with popular systems like Alexa thanks to the Echo Plus, Ring Alarm and more. It also features a touchscreen, giving you an additional option to ditch keys from your life. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If a Z-Wave smart lock is a better for your smart home, Kwikset’s Smartcode 888 Deadbolt is only $117. It lacks the touchscreen keypad and ditches ZigBee for Z-Wave, but at $58 less that’s a trade-off that may be worth it for you.

Prefer HomeKit control? Or maybe direct Alexa integration is a must? Regardless, our roundup of best smart locks feature options at every budget for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage and more. And if you’re in search of even more ways to buff your home’s security? We recently took a look at five must-have HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices that help protect your abode.

Kwikset 916 ZigBee Smart Lock features:

Enjoy smooth, stylish looks with an upgraded security option thanks to the Kwikset touchscreen electronic UL deadbolt. Featuring SmartKey and ZigBee technology, this device protects your doors and requires minimal installing thanks to its wireless design. A reliable touchscreen and customizable user codes ensure the Kwikset touchscreen electronic UL deadbolt allows easy access to authorized visitors.

