Last week we reported that LEGO Stranger Thing kits were in the works, and today we’re getting at first look at an upcoming set. Recreating many of the iconic aspects of the Netflix drama, LEGO’s new The Upside Down kit stacks up to nearly 2,300 pieces, includes eight brand new exclusive minifigures and more. Head below for a closer look.

LEGO The Upside Down debuts as first Stranger Things set

Netflix’s science fiction-oriented horror series Stranger Things has become a favorite of many since its 2016 debut. And with a new season around the corner, the streaming service has joined forces with LEGO to bring the show’s characters into brick-built form.

Launching as the first Stranger Things set, The Upside Down includes 2,287 pieces alongside eight all-new minifigures. The main cast of Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin and Will are all prominently featured alongside Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper. Of course, what would a Stranger Things set be without the Demogorgon, which you’ll also find included.

LEGO and Netflix have decided to recreate the Byers’ residence for its first set, which includes both the regular world as well as the upside down – the mysterious mirror dimension. This build ingeniously manages to bring this concept into bricks, assembling into model which includes both versions of the residence.

The house includes pretty much everything you’d expect a LEGO Stranger Things kit to include. Most notably, the alphabet wall is paired with light-up functionality to bring a nifty level of realism into the equation. Then the Upside Down version turns everything on its head, adding a creepy vibe to the home thanks to vines, dark coloring and a dilapidated look.

Bring home LEGO The Upside Down starting May 15th

LEGO VIP members will be able to purchase the set starting tomorrow, May 15th for $199.99. Then on June 1st, The Upside Down set will launch officially to all LEGO fans.

9to5Toys’ Take:

LEGO has really outdone themselves with their latest launch. Partnering with Netflix has allowed them to create one of the most unique LEGO kits to date, with The Upside Down debuting as not just a great tie-in to the Stranger Things series, but as an overall fantastic set.

This certainly a set that I’m excited to get my hands on, and one of the cool releases from LEGO yet. Expect a hands-on review in the coming weeks once we stop marveling over its clever parts usage and brick-built detailing.

