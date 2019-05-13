Sony’s popular noise-canceling XM3 headphones drop to $275.50 or Bose QC35 II’s for $257.50

- May. 13th 2019 3:59 pm ET

Altatac via Rakuten is also offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones for $275.40 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Add a $50 Hulu credit to your Sony XM3’s in Black or White through Beach Camera’s Rakuten Store for $295.80 shipped when the same code is used. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $348 — or $398 in value with the Hulu credit — this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and matches our last mention. Sony’s XM3 noise-canceling headphones are one of the best out there, providing a near whisper-quiet environment with even the noisiest surroundings. For reference, I brought my XM3’s with me as I flew over the Atlantic Ocean earlier this year and didn’t hear anything, plane or people noise, the entire flight. I used low volumes (around 30-40%) and could comfortably hear every aspect of the audio, without having to worry about damaging my hearing. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that ProElectronics via Rakuten is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $257.52 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Normally $349, this is right around what our last mention was and is just a few dollars above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Bose is one of the best brands in the business when it comes to noise-canceling, rivaled mainly by the Sony headset above. Offering a unique sound signature known only to long-time Bose fans, these are must-haves if you’re a fan of the legendary audio company. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Want something that offers noise-cancelation at a more affordable price? The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are just $60 shipped, and though they don’t carry the same namesake as the above options, they would be a great starting pair should you want to block out the world on a budget.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable

 

