Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $35, Mario + Rabbids $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Red Dead Redemption 2 for $34.99 shipped on both Xbox One and PS4. This deal is currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is the best price we can find and a couple of bucks below our previous mention. If you haven’t had a chance to jump into Rockstar’s open-world wild west adventure, now’s your chance. You can read all about the recent and quite significant update coming to Red Dead Online right here. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom, Borderlands Game of the Year Edition, Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition and many more.

More game/console deals:

