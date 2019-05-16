Grab a 100-pack of Amazon’s Solimo Light Roast K-Cup Pods for just $17.50 (Reg. $28+)

Amazon is offering its 100-pack of Solimo Light Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $17.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the $10 on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $34, today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention, the best price we can find and a seriously large amount of coffee for less than $18. Even without the Subscribe & Save deal it is a notable price. Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers, you’re looking at 100% Arabica coffee with “subtle nutty and fruity notes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use these pods on the sleek Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from $77 shipped. But Keurig’s K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker has better reviews and is on sale at over $70 off today. Oh and, be sure to check out our guide to Solimo and other Amazon grocery brands while you’re at it.

Solimo Light Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:

100 Light Roast coffee k cups pods

Light roast coffee with clean, smooth finish

A hot, refreshing, bright cup of coffee, made with a light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

