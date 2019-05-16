Grab a 100-pack of Amazon’s Solimo Light Roast K-Cup Pods for just $17.50 (Reg. $28+)

- May. 16th 2019 3:48 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its 100-pack of Solimo Light Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $17.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the $10 on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $34, today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention, the best price we can find and a seriously large amount of coffee for less than $18. Even without the Subscribe & Save deal it is a notable price. Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers, you’re looking at 100% Arabica coffee with “subtle nutty and fruity notes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can use these pods on the sleek Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from $77 shipped. But Keurig’s K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker has better reviews and is on sale at over $70 off today. Oh and, be sure to check out our guide to Solimo and other Amazon grocery brands while you’re at it.

Solimo Light Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:

  • 100 Light Roast coffee k cups pods
  • Light roast coffee with clean, smooth finish
  • A hot, refreshing, bright cup of coffee, made with a light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Solimo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard