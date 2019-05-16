Keurig’s K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker is now $97.50 at Amazon (All-time low, Reg. $170)

Amazon offers the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker in Brushed Silver for $97.63 shipped. Also at Walmart for this price. Originally listed at $170, which is what you’d still pay at stores like Target, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It features five cup sizes (4-ounce to 12-ounce), a 75-ounce reservoir, and a strong brew button for those mornings when you really need a boost. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 11,000 shoppers.

The K-Elite includes six K-cups to get you started. Use your savings to pick up the AmazonFresh 60-count K-cup 3-flavor Variety Pack for around $25. It comes with 24 Donut Café medium roast, 18 Just Bright light roast, and 18 Go For The Bold dark roast K-cups. Rated 4.1/5 stars, and you can read more about AmazonFresh coffee here.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:

  • BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz Enjoy the most popular cup sizes.
  • STRONG BREW BUTTON: Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor.
  • LARGE 75oz WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 8 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy.
  • REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.2 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.Less than 1 minute brew time

