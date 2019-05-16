Nomad takes 20% off during its spring cleaning sale: Apple Watch bands, cables, wallets, more

Nomad has launched its annual spring cleaning sale, taking 20% off a wide range of products when promo code SPRING is applied at checkout. Shipping rates vary by location. Our top pick is the 1.5-meter Lightning Battery Cable at $39.96 with the aforementioned code. That’s down $10 from every other online retailer and the best we’ve seen in 2019. This unique MFi Lightning cable sports a built-in battery and Nomad’s classic rugged nylon design. With 2800mAh of internal power, you’ll be able to charge your iPhone once over while traveling or if in a jam. We loved it in our hands-on review as a must-have for overnight stays. Head below for more deals.

Other notable deals in the Nomad spring sale:

Please note, this coupon is available for full-price listings that are currently in-stock. Nomad’s Tesla Model 3 charger is exempt for this promotion.

