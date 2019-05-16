Nomad takes 20% off during its spring cleaning sale: Apple Watch bands, cables, wallets, more

- May. 16th 2019 1:15 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0

Nomad has launched its annual spring cleaning sale, taking 20% off a wide range of products when promo code SPRING is applied at checkout. Shipping rates vary by location. Our top pick is the 1.5-meter Lightning Battery Cable at $39.96 with the aforementioned code. That’s down $10 from every other online retailer and the best we’ve seen in 2019. This unique MFi Lightning cable sports a built-in battery and Nomad’s classic rugged nylon design. With 2800mAh of internal power, you’ll be able to charge your iPhone once over while traveling or if in a jam. We loved it in our hands-on review as a must-have for overnight stays. Head below for more deals.

Other notable deals in the Nomad spring sale:

Please note, this coupon is available for full-price listings that are currently in-stock. Nomad’s Tesla Model 3 charger is exempt for this promotion.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
nomad

nomad

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp