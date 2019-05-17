Arlo’s $350 Security System touts 4 weatherproof cameras w/ FREE 7-day cloud DVR ($150 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Arlo Pro Four-Camera Security System for $349.99 shipped. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $50 and is the best price we’ve seen. Headlined by an eye-catching seven days of free cloud DVR, this Arlo Pro system is joined by two 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions that make the cut are two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 14,000 customers.

If HomeKit integration is what you seek, then you’ll certainly want to check out the Arlo Baby Monitor, which just hit its Amazon all-time low at $111 (Reg. $140+). And for additional upgrades to your Arlo system, the brand’s $40 Chime Smart Siren at a new low (20% off).

For a more affordable indoor security camera, check out the $26 Wyze Cam. It records in 1080p, and touts 14-day cloud storage. And for more ways to bolster your smart home’s security, check out our handy guide.

Arlo Pro Four-Camera Security System features:

Arlo Pro takes the worrying out of life with the 100% Wire-Free indoor/outdoor home monitoring system. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

