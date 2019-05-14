Expand your home security system with Arlo’s $40 Chime Smart Siren at a new low (20% off)

Amazon offers the Arlo Chime Smart Home Security Siren for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is only the second notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Arlo Chime pairs with the company’s platform to bring audible alerts to your home security system. It features an 80+ decibel siren that can be triggered via motion or sound alerts and integrates with just about all of Arlo’s devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Find more details below.

In order to put Arlo Chime to use, you’ll first need to have one of the brand’s base stations. If you’re thinking it’s time to take the plunge into arming your home with a security system, you can get going with one of Arlo’s starter kits. We recommend the Arlo Pro two-camera system at $282, as it gives you flexible coverage out of the box and is a solid option for most sized homes.

Plus for an additional way to up the ante on your home’s security, we’re also tracking a notable discount on Kwikset’s Touchscreen ZigBee Deadbolt at $175 (All-time low, 24% off).

Arlo Chime Smart Home Security Siren features:

Add-on to your existing Arlo Audio Doorbell – Simply plug-in the Arlo Chime and add to your Arlo account

Instant Arlo Doorbell press alerts – Receive instant chime alerts when someone presses your Arlo Audio Doorbell

Instant motion & sound alerts

Adjustable volume, silent mode and a variety of sounds

Smart Siren – 80+ decibel Smart Siren that can be triggered based on motion or sound

Requires existing Arlo Base Station to use an Arlo Audio Doorbell or Arlo Chime

