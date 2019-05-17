Bosch’s highly-rated Wiper Blades now available from just over $3 at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch ICON 18B Wiper Blade for $12.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 or more, this is a roughly 25% discount, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. It features a dual rubber design to resist “heat and ozone deterioration” as well as a patented beam design to optimize “visibility even under extreme weather conditions.” You’ll want use the vehicle selection tool at the top of the listing page to ensure it will work with your car, but we also have some other options on sale down below. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

We also spotted a nice deal on the Bosch MicroEdge 40710 Wiper Blade. Starting from just $3.31 Prime shipped, this one is an add-on item that needs to be included in an order of at least $25 to redeem the special price and free shipping. Regularly $6, it is the best price we can find.

We also have this best-selling 1080p dash cam at just $19 (Save 40%) and the #1 best-selling seat cover for $19. Not to mention Allen Sports’ highly-rated trunk mount for $50 shipped (Reg. $80).

Bosch ICON 18B Wiper Blade:

Exclusive fx dual rubber resists heat and ozone deterioration and proven to last up to 40% longer than other premium wiper blades

Easy installation with original equipment-quality hook adapter (Hook arm 9×3 & 9×4)

Patented beam design with shielded connector optimizes visibility even under extreme weather conditions

