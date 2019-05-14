Tote two bikes to the trail w/ Allen Sports’ highly-rated trunk mount down to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Premier Trunk Mounted Two Bike Rack for $49.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $80, this is within $1 of the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best deal we’ve seen on Amazon since 2017. I’ve got an Allen Sports bike rack for my SUV when traveling with my RadCity eBike and absolutely love it. You can tote two bikes around (or just one, if needed), and this mount works on either cars or SUVs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re carrying around bikes on your drunk, then some scratch protectors are a must. At just $19 Prime shipped, it’s a great product to pick up with your savings, and it’ll keep your beautiful car scratch-free while still letting you carry your bikes everywhere.

Allen Sports Premier Trunk Mounted Bike Rack features:

Patent pending design fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans and SUV’s – consult manufacturer web site for specific vehicle fit information

Patented quick snap set-up design allow for super-quick set up right out of the box

12″ Long Carry Arms easily accommodate up to 2 bicycles (70 LB Max capacity)

Individual Dual-Compound tie-down cradles secure and protect bicycles. Two patented sure strap lower straps keeps bottom hooks in place during use

Extra large car pads help to distribute bicycles load and protect vehicle finish

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!