Tote two bikes to the trail w/ Allen Sports’ highly-rated trunk mount down to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)

- May. 14th 2019 12:13 pm ET

Get this deal
$80 $50
0

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Premier Trunk Mounted Two Bike Rack for $49.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $80, this is within $1 of the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best deal we’ve seen on Amazon since 2017. I’ve got an Allen Sports bike rack for my SUV when traveling with my RadCity eBike and absolutely love it. You can tote two bikes around (or just one, if needed), and this mount works on either cars or SUVs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re carrying around bikes on your drunk, then some scratch protectors are a must. At just $19 Prime shipped, it’s a great product to pick up with your savings, and it’ll keep your beautiful car scratch-free while still letting you carry your bikes everywhere.

Allen Sports Premier Trunk Mounted Bike Rack features:

  • Patent pending design fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans and SUV’s – consult manufacturer web site for specific vehicle fit information
  • Patented quick snap set-up design allow for super-quick set up right out of the box
  • 12″ Long Carry Arms easily accommodate up to 2 bicycles (70 LB Max capacity)
  • Individual Dual-Compound tie-down cradles secure and protect bicycles. Two patented sure strap lower straps keeps bottom hooks in place during use
  • Extra large car pads help to distribute bicycles load and protect vehicle finish

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$80 $50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Walmart Allen Sports

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide