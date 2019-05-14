Make cleaning up after your pet in the car a breeze w/ this #1 best-selling seat cover for $19

YIBO Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Manificent Dog Car Seat Cover for $18.99 Prime shipped when the code PVXNQP7E is used at checkout. Normally over $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you take your furry friends with you shopping, or just to the vet, this is a must-have vehicle accessory. This cover will make cleanup a breeze when it comes to finding fur in your seats. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

If you’re taking your pets for rides, then keeping them safe is a must. This 2-pack of car leashes is crucial and just $10.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. It attaches to your pet’s collar and your car’s seat, making sure your dog or cat won’t come to any harm from trying to chase a passing mailman.

Manificent Dog Car Seat Cover features:

DURABLE MATERIAL – Heavy duty material 600D oxford fabric + PVC waterproof coating + non slip backing + PP cotton filler, 4 layers protector keep the backseat dry and clean, make your pet feel soft and comfortable

UNIVERSAL SIZE – Excellent size of 54″ W x 58″ L. Our dog car seat cover is designed for all the backseats of standard cars, trucks & SUVs. will perfectly protect your car from scratches or mud. Now you can enjoy family excursions without damaging your car

HAMMOCK WITH SIDE FLAPS – Upgraded back seat cover with dog car hammock protect your dog from injury when emergency brake and sharp turn. Meanwhile prevents your car from pet scratch, mud, pee, shedding hairs. Easily convertible between hammock and bench coverage

NON-SLIP & COMFORTABLE – Manificent pet seat cover has a non-slip surface to prevent your dog from slipping every time you apply the brake. built-in nonslip backing and seat anchors to prevent seat cover from sliding around. Comfy cotton keeps your puppy a good sense of comfort during trip

