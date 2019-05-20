Bowers & Wilkins PX ANC Wireless Headphones fall to new Amazon low at $300 (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in space grey or gold for $299.99 shipped. You’ll also find them available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $100 discount, is $25 under our previous mention from March and the lowest price we’ve seen it fetch at Amazon. Headlined by active noise cancellation, the Bowers & Wilkins PX Headphones come equipped with up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other standout features here are automatic music pausing when these headphones are placed on a table, wireless connectivity, and more. Those taking any trips this summer will find these to be perfect in-flight companions. Over 150 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Amazon also offers the Sennheiser HD 660 S HiRes Audiophile Open Back Headphones for $399 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Sennheiser’s HD 660 S are definitely on the more premium side of things and have a high-price tag to show for it. But that cost comes with “a crisp bass, excellent mid-frequency response, and a gentle, pleasantly natural treble.” If hi-fi sound is what you seek over other features like active noice cancellation, then these cans have you covered. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality as the option from Bowers & Wilkins, but its a solid tradeoff at just a fraction of the cost.

Bowers & Wilkins PX ANC Headphones features:

Stash these Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless headphones in your carry-on, and enjoy disruption-free sound on your next flight. The noise-canceling headphones turn on the moment you put them on, and taking them off returns them to standby mode. These Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless headphones offer an incredible 22 hours of listening on a single charge.

