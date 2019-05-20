CORSAIR’s K70 RGB SE mechanical keyboard is perfect for any battlestation: $110 (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBay Daily Deals. Normally $140-$160 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve never experienced the wonders of a mechanical keyboard, this is a great way to upgrade. With its sleek white design, you’ll enjoy tactile typing feedback and beautiful RGB backlighting with this keyboard. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A must for any desk setup is CORSAIR’s MM300 Extended Gaming Mouse Pad at $20 Prime shipped. It’s large enough to hold your keyboard and still give ample movement room for your mouse, providing a smooth place to game and work.

We recently took a deep dive into building an RGB-enabled Chroma Cave with Razer’s peripherals and hardware. If that’s your goal, be sure to swing by our roundup video or head to our YouTube channel for all the colorful battlestation goodness.

Looking for a Bluetooth-enabled option to command your smart TV? Check out the Logitech’s $50 K600 option which works with multiple devices.

CORSAIR K70 RGB Mechanical Keyboard features:

Get the RAPIDFIRE advantage – CHERRY MX Speed mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand, with blistering fast 1.2mm actuation

Aircraft-grade silver anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming

White PBT double-shot keycaps for superior durability, look and feel

8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software

Per-key dynamic multi-color RGB backlighting offers near unlimited color customization and control. HID keyboard report rate 1000Hz

CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!